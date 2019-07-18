Kourtney Kardashian Pops Out Of Yellow Dress As she Enjoys A Drink

Kourtney Kardashian got pulses racing on social media this week when her the Instagram account of her lifestyle blog, Poosh, posted a racy photo of the reality star.

In the sexy snapshot, Kourtney Kardashian is seen sitting at a table as she dons a skin-tight, yellow dress. The mother-of-three flaunts her ample cleavage, which pops out of the top of the gown.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looks relaxed in the photo as she wraps one of her arms around her waist, and holds a yellow drink to match her dress in her other hand.

Kourt has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fall over her shoulders and down her back in the snap.

Kardashian also rocks a minimal makeup look, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Kourt accessorizes her chic look with a pair of trendy sunglasses, a gold chain and pendant around her neck. Kardashian also has a yellow leather handbag sitting next to her as she poses for the picture.

In the background of the photo some green foliage is seen as well as a lattice.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has had a year of growth. The reality star not only launched her lifestyle website, but she also forged a friendship with Sofia Richie, the girlfriend of her baby daddy Scott Disick.

Just before Christmas, Sofia, Scott, and Kourtney spent time together on a family vacation to Mexico with the kids, which Kardashian says was a wonderful experience.

“We honestly had the best time. It was fine. She’s, like, easy to be around. She’s not, like, causing [drama]. I had a great time. The trip was really fun and easy. I don’t think we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” Kourtney said on KUWTK, adding that she stayed in a three bedroom villa with her children, while Scott and Sofia stayed in a different building.

However, Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, was a bit confused about the situation.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing. What is happening? My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario,” Kris stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.