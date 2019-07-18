Ireland Baldwin Dons Only G-String & Heels On A Hotel Rooftop For Booty-Baring Instagram Pic

Ireland Baldwin shared a new photo of herself posing on top of Sixty Hotels in New York, New York, and she wasn’t wearing very much. In the photo, Ireland posed with her back to the camera, as she bent her left knee and threw her left hand into the air. She only wore a light pink g-string, which made it appear at quick glance as though she were nude. She also wore black heels. Baldwin grabbed a white towel with her right hand and had another one wrapped around her head.

It’s hard to know how the model ended up on the rooftop that way, but it was certainly a photo op that she didn’t miss out on. Behind her, you could see the NYC skyline. Ireland joked also about her lack of a tan, but her fans didn’t seem to mind. More than 12,000 people have liked the photo so far.

It would seem that the model is on a roll recently, as she posted another photo yesterday that has been liked by over 23,000 fans. It showed her showing off her busty figure in a very low-cut black teddy. Ireland wore her hair down in a heavy comb over, as she gave a sultry look to the camera. Her tattoos on her left arm were clearly visible, as she rocked a glossy lipstick and dark eye makeup.

But that’s not all, as Baldwin also shared Instagram photos from an event for American Eagle, where she talked about her love for the jeans. She wore a gray Rolling Stones t-shirt, along with a black pair of jeans with multiple rips down the front. She popped her right foot in the photo and sported sneakers. Her hair was pulled back, and she wore small hoop earrings.

Previously, she opened up about her body and looks, as she compared herself to her mom, reported Elle. Her famous parents, Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, has meant that she’s often compared to them, inevitably.

“[My mom] is petite and fragile, and I am fit and…more to love tehe. I have a booty, she has a thigh gap…. I wasn’t built to look like my Mom’s identical twin!” she noted.

“I am proud to be my parent’s [sic] daughter, but I don’t want to forever be known as ‘that rude thoughtless little pig’ or ‘Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s kid.’ I have passions and interests of my own that I want to give life to,” added Ireland.