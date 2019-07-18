Sofia Richie Reportedly ‘Having The Time Of Her Life’ With Kylie Jenner On Vacation

Sofia Richie is said to be so glad she was invited along for Kylie Jenner’s lavish girls’ vacation over the past week.

According to Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner have been spending a ton of time together as of late, and the two hit up Turks and Caicos for an extravagant vacation to celebrate Jenner’s new skincare line launch, which has allegedly been a blast for Richie.

“Sofia was so thrilled to be invited to Kylie’s girls trip in celebration of her skincare line. She’s been having the time of her life with Kylie and all her friends, and is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie,” an insider dished to the outlet.

Richie is said to be thankful that she and Jenner can have a friendship, although she’s currently dating Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kylie’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

“Sofia is feeling very grateful that she’s been able to have this time to just relax and unwind with Kylie and it’s a great way for them to reconnect,” says the source.

“Kylie and Sofia haven’t had a chance to hang out much over the past several years because they’ve both been busy with their own work and family lives, but this was the perfect way for them to make up for lost time and Sofia is looking forward to more bonding time with Kylie,” the insider reveals of the two friends.

The source also went on to say that it seems that Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie are going to become even closer as they grow their bond, especially since they’re connected through Scott Disick.

“[Sofia] is the perfect person to hang out with, we are going to see this friendship blossom big time and they are going to hang out a lot more. Because they are basically family and they don’t have to worry about each other burning any bridges,” the source stated.

Richie and Disick began dating back in 2017. Sofia already had a friendship with Kylie and Kendall Jenner at that time, but over the past two years, it seems that the family has really embraced Sofia as Scott’s girlfriend and someone who makes him happy.

Sofia has also sparked a friendship with Kourtney, even being invited on vacation with Kardashian and Disick with their kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — in the past.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following the model on her social media accounts.