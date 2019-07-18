Olivia Culpo Exposes Chest In Tiny Leopard Bikini Top

Olivia Culpo shared a brand new bikini pic earlier today, and it has been liked over 108,000 times. The photo showed the model wearing an impossibly small leopard-print bikini top, which barely covered her chest. She posed in such a way to accentuate her curves too and was spotted wearing matching bikini bottoms. She smiled with her lips closed and wore red lipstick with liner. Her eye makeup consisted of yellow and orange hues, while she wore her hair down in loose waves. It was geo-tagged in South Australia.

And while Culpo is known for her work with Sports Illustrated, she’s also busy with many other projects too. One example is a video that she shared yesterday, which was geo-tagged in Milan, Italy. It appeared to be an advertisement for Ermanno Scervino and showed the model in a bright, colorful outfit that definitely popped against the neutral-toned buildings in the backdrop.

Olivia was spotted casually strolling the city streets in the outfit, which consisted of a light pink blouse with a ribbon-tie accent around her neck. She also wore high-waisted pink pants, along with a neon orange trench coat. Her hair was slicked back, and her lipstick matched her outfit. The video’s been watched over 75,000 times already.

That’s not to mention Culpo’s post from a couple of days ago, which showed her in a flirty white dress. In the Instagram captions, she talked about how her fans inspire her and what she hopes to do with the platform she’s been given.

The dress had a halter-style top, with large ruffles at the skirt. It was also pretty short, and she wore heels too.

There’s plenty for Culpo to be excited about, considering that she came out on top for Maxim’s “Hot 100 List.” According to Cosmopolitan, this meant that the model opted to pose nude.

“It’s honestly something that I’ve always dreamed of since I was so little. It’s really humbling,” she said about the honor.

“There are so many women who have been in this same position before that I have looked up to for so many years. I thrive off the success of other women because a win for one of us is, in my opinion, a win for all of us,” added Culpo.

The model also gave a sneak peek of the magazine cover in the series of photos where she wore the white dress. It showed her going braless under a white robe, as she played with the ties around her waist.