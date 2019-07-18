Sarah Hyland Flaunts Abs In Crop Top During First Outing Since Engagement To Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland was spotted out in public for the first time since getting engaged to her boyfriend, Wells Adams, and the actress was glowing.

According to The Daily Mail, Sarah Hyland was photographed by the paparazzi just hours after she said yes to Wells Adams on the beach when he got down on one knee and popped the question.

The Modern Family star was snapped rocking a brown crop top that showed off her flat tummy and toned abs, as well as her lean arms.

Hyland also donned a pair of high-waisted black and white pants and a pair of strappy sandals to complete her chic look.

Sarah accessorized with a pair of large gold earrings, multiple chains around her neck, and some chic sunglasses. Hyland also added a headband, brown leather purse, and ankle bracelets to go along with the diamond engagement ring on her left hand.

The actress had her dark brown hair pulled back behind her head and styled in curly strands. She also rocked a minimal makeup look for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush, a bronzed glow, and nude lips.

Sarah carried her phone and a large bottle of water in her hand as she strolled the streets of Los Angeles.

Back in May, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams stunned fans when they revealed that their parents had yet to meet and that they likely wouldn’t introduce them until their wedding.

“My parents haven’t met Sarah’s parents and for good reason. They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something, Wells revealed on a podcast, per People.

Loading...

“They are going to hang out one time, and it’s going to be at the wedding, and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics,” Adams continued.

“It will be liberal actors and my dad and my family who are a bunch of conservatives. My dad’s a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. It’s going to be so weird,” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender added, revealing that Hyland comes from a liberal family.

Sarah and Wells began dating back in November of 2017 and decided to move in together last year. They’ve quickly become a fan-favorite Hollywood pair.

Fans can see more of Sarah Hyland and future husband, Wells Adams, by following the couple on their social media accounts.