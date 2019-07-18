Emily Ratajkowski’s Tiny Bikini Top Barely Contains Her Assets As She Sits On A TV

One of Emily Ratajkowski’s latest bikini pics was posted yesterday, and it showed her rocking a white bikini with black polka dots. The photo showed her facing the camera straight on as she sat on a blue vintage TV. The model posed with her legs apart, while her left hand rested on her thighs. She grabbed her other arm with her right hand. Her makeup and hair had an ’80s vibe, including bangs and defined curls. Her makeup consisted of heavy pink eyeliner and blush, along with a very glossy lipstick.

Notably, Ratajkowski’s bikini top was very small, as it barely contained her assets. The photo so far as received over 4,000 likes.

Fans have been enjoying a slew of new photos from Emrata lately, as she’s been busy conducting new photoshoots to promote her Inamorata Woman line. This includes photos of her in swimwear, as well as in various casual spandex outfits.

The same day that she shared the polka dot bikini photo, Emily also posted a picture of herself in an all-teal outfit. It consisted of a halter crop top, super long skirt that reached past her knees and chunky sneakers. She posed standing up, with her left foot crossed in front of her, and her right hand thrown up in the air.

And that’s not to mention the newest update on her personal Instagram. Ratajkowski posed in a white tank top and bottoms, as she sat on her knees on a bed. The captions suggested that she was at home. Her puppy could be spotted behind her on the bed, along with a colorful painting that was on the wall.

Emily previously opened up about her experiences thus far with starting her own business. She spoke about some of the details with Fashion Week Daily. When asked about her biggest challenges, this is what she said.

“What we have had to work the hardest on is production, because we have such an amazing customer acquisition cost and rate. We have all these new customers coming all the time who want new products,” she noted.

This isn’t too surprising, considering that her Instagram fan base numbers over 23.5 million followers. Plus, she shares plenty of photos of her brand of swimwear or lingerie, which gives fans a ton of reasons to pay attention to her business.

“Our goal is to really have lots of new products, whether it be body, which is the lingerie, ready-to-wear category, or swim, which is released every two and a half weeks,” added the model.