Lindsay Lohan Wears Nothing But Nude Bra In Latest Photo

Lindsay Lohan is showing off her assets on social media. The former child actor took a racy selfie this week and decided to share it with her 7.8 million followers.

On Tuesday, Lindsay Lohan took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself wearing nothing but a skimpy bra, and her loyal fans loved the selfie.

In the sexy snapshot, the actress is seen sitting against a beige wall as she goes shirtless and rocks nothing but a nude bra, which flaunts her ample cleavage and toned arms.

Lohan has her long, red hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Lindsay wears a minimal makeup look for the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude color on her plump lips.

Lohan accessorizes with a pair of gold earrings, a ring on her finger, and multiple gold bangle bracelets on her wrist as she holds up her phone to take the photo of herself.

Lindsay didn’t add a context to the photo, captioning the shot with a simple “rock on” hand emoji, and revealing that she was in New York City.

According to People Magazine, Lindsay Lohan was recently involved in rumors that claimed she was joining her former friend, Paris Hilton, on a reboot of the reality TV series, The Simple Life, which formerly starred Hilton and Nicole Richie.

However, Paris took to her Twitter account to shoot down the rumors, revealing that she was simply too busy to return to reality TV.

“FYI, someone has made a fake fan account and invented this #TheSimpleLife rumor. There is no truth to it. Yes, I love that show and was approached again to do it. But I had to say no as I have an extremely busy work schedule traveling the world running my empire. #GirlBoss,” Paris tweeted.

Lohan’s rep also debunked the rumor of The Simple Life revival, a show which featured heiresses Paris and Nicole as they got hands-on while trying to make it on a farm and perform the tasks that come with rural living.

Meanwhile, The Inquisitr reports that Lindsay is also busy working on brand new music. Lohan previously released two albums, “Speak” and “A Little More Personal,” in the early 2000s.

