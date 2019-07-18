Wendy Williams Wears Huge Tiara, Flaunts Legs As She Celebrates 55th Birthday

Wendy Williams is ready to party on the eve of her 55th birthday. The talk show host was spotted dressed to the nines this week as she headed out on the town.

According to The Daily Mail, Wendy Williams was photographed by the paparazzi as she beamed a huge smile and waved at fans.

Wendy wore a large tiara on top of her head, as well as a sparkling, pink knit sweater dress, which showed off her toned legs.

Williams accessorized with a pair of bright, white sneakers, a diamond chain around her neck, as well as her signature “W” pendant, and huge diamond ring.

The TV personality carried a pink tote bag, a shopping bag, and a black leather purse in her hands as she looked happy and healthy.

Wendy had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Wendy also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, long, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. Williams added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Wendy was said to get into her car, where an array of gifts were waiting for her in the trunk. The gifts were likely given to her by her co-workers at her talk show.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams has had a tough year. She filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., after months of rumors that he had been cheating on her, and even fathered a love child with his alleged mistress.

After the divorce filing, Wendy told TMZ that the rumors were true, confirming that Kevin had been unfaithful, and also had a child with the other woman.

“Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years… where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life,” Williams told the outlet of her new outlook on life as a single woman.

Recently, Williams revealed that she’s been dating someone special, and source tell Hollywood Life that the talk show host is falling hard for her new beau.

“Wendy is falling hard and fast for her new man, but she also doesn’t feel the need to be in love in order to be in a relationship with him. Wendy is still in a transitional period in her life and definitely doesn’t want to rush things with this guy,” the insider stated.

The source added that Wendy isn’t ready to rush into anything serious, but that she’s really likes her new man.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams on her talk show, which airs weekdays. Check local listings for time and network.