‘Attack On Titan’ Chapter 119 Teases Eren’s Tragic Fate, New Inheritor Of Jaw Titan

Attack on Titan Chapter 119 featured the continuation of the intense battle between the Marleyans and the Eldians at Shiganshina District. The Marleyans held the upper hand in the fight after successfully taking down the Beast Titan using the cannon installed at the back of the Cart Titan. Luckily, Zeke Yeager still managed to keep himself alive inside the Beast Titan’s body. Eren Yeager immediately headed to his half-brother’s location, but he was stopped by the Armored Titan and the Jaw Titan.

One of the leaders of the Marleyan Warriors ordered the Armored Titan and the Jaw Titan to do everything they could to prevent Eren from touching Zeke. If that happens, the power of the Coordinate will be activated and cause the “Rumbling.” Reiner Braun believes Eren is the only person in the world who shouldn’t possess that type of power.

Attack on Titan Chapter 119 showed Eren smashing the head of the Jaw Titan. While lying on the ground, Porco Galliard received the memory of his older brother, Marcel. It was revealed that Porco was supposed to be the inheritor of the Armored Titan, but Marcel did something to convince the military to give the power to Reiner.

After beating the Jaw Titan, Eren engaged in a brawling match against the Armored Titan. Though he could match Reiner’s battle power, Eren and Zeke were continuously being attacked by the giant cannon. With both of them being cornered by the enemies, Zeke was left with no choice but to use his trump card – “Scream.”

ATTACK ON TITAN Announces FOURTH and FINAL SEASONhttps://t.co/2ZmuPBNkCW pic.twitter.com/l8OF6yEAMC — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) June 30, 2019

Colt Grice heard about Zeke’s plan and begged him to let his younger brother Falco get out of his range before using “Scream.” Colt informed Zeke that Falco accidentally consumed the wine containing his spinal fluid. However, though he sympathized with Falco’s current situation, Zeke looked determined to push through with his plan.

Loading...

During the negotiation between Colt and Zeke, Gabi came and told Falco to come with her. However, knowing what Zeke is about to do, Falco asked Gabi to stay away. Attack on Titan Chapter 119 featured Falco turning into a mindless Titan. After using “Scream,” Zeke ordered Falco to attack the Armored Titan and save Eren.

With Falco attacking him from behind while he’s busy with Eren, Reiner knew he’s in huge trouble. Reiner ready himself to surrender the power of the Armored Titan by letting Falco eat his human form. However, before Falco bit his nape, Porco appeared and sacrificed himself to show Reiner that he’s the better warrior. After eating Porco, Falco returned to his human form and became the new owner of the Jaw Titan’s power.

The final scenes of Attack on Titan Chapter 119 showed Eren silently getting out of his Titan to go to Zeke. The Armored Titan tried to chase Eren, but he was taken down by Jean Kirstein and Connie Springer using Thunder Spears. However, when he was about to touch Zeke, Eren was shot in the nape by Gabi resulting in his head to be separated from his body.