Britney Spears Rocks Bikini As She Dances By The Pool With Her Boyfriend

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari are total couple goals this summer, and they had fans swooning with the singer’s latest social media post.

On Wednesday night, Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to share a new video full of photos and clips of her and Sam Asghari as they show off their stunning beach bodies, and their love for one another.

In the video, Britney is seen rocking a black, gray, and white snakeskin bikini. She has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Spears also sports a full face of makeup, which includes dramatic eyeliner, darkened brows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, Asghari shows off his six-pack abs by going shirtless and wearing nothing but a pair of black board shorts as the couple pose for photos and twirl around by the pool.

The singer shows off her ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, and curvy backside as she spins around while her boyfriend twirls her.

In the caption of the video, Britney reveals that she and Sam are having a “fun” summer together, and it certainly appears like they are enjoying each other’s company.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears has been posting a ton of videos of herself in bikinis and sports bras after she revealed she believes the paparazzi may be altering the pictures that they take of her.

“No one ever really asks are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?” Britney asked her fans in an Instagram video, adding that she is very interested in the “conspiracy theory.”

“Yesterday I went swimming and look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today. This is how I am right now and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?” the singer added.

Earlier this year, Spears checked herself into a mental health facility to get treatment during a difficult time in her life.

After her release, sources told People Magazine that the singer was still struggling with some mental health issues.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” an insider stated.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears' life by following the singer on Instagram.