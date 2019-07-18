Kylie Jenner Flaunts Killer Curves In Sexy Close-Up Bathing Suit Photo

Kylie Jenner is sporting a sexy, neon bathing suit in her latest social media photo.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a photo of herself wearing a skimpy neon yellow bathing suit as the camera zooms in on her killer curves.

The sexy snapshot is basically an ode to Kylie’s flat tummy, toned abs, curvy hips, and lean legs, as she puts her mid-section on display in the racy photo. Jenner accessorizes the look by having her nails painted to match the suit, as well as the small diamond band around her ring finger.

The bottom of the swimwear reveals that Kylie collaborated with Mint Swim to create the one-piece cut-out suit.

In the background of the photo, a blue sky and the crystal clear ocean waters of Turks and Caicos can be seen behind the makeup mogul, who has been posting nothing to social media as of late but photos of herself rocking sexy bikinis, skin-tight dresses, or going completely naked all together.

The photos mostly been taken during the reality star’s recent vacation with a group of her girlfriends in order to celebrate the launch of her brand new skincare line for the summer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking out over the ocean with her arms spread out wide as she admires the sunset.

In the caption of the photo, Jenner reveals that although she lives her life in the spotlight, and has been blessed with wealth, she is still a person who goes through ups and downs and has to deal with real problems.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes,” Kylie wrote in the caption of a photo of herself looking out over the ocean during sunset.

“My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface,” Jenner added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on social media.