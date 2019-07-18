Kylie Jenner Posts Her Pal Wearing The Same Skimpy Cut-Out Bathing Suit In Pink As She Was Wearing In Yellow

Kylie Jenner is obviously not tired of her pink-and-yellow signature colors even though she and all of the women in her posse seem to keep wearing one color or the other — or sometimes both.

On Kylie’s latest Instagram post, shared late on July 17, the reality star-mogul showed up donning a yellow cut-out bathing suit. Not to leave out pink, she was sitting next to one of her people who was wearing the same one-piece cut-out, skintight swimsuit but in the other hue.

Jenner simply remarked on the fresh social media image by supplying two heart emoji in — you guessed it — pink and yellow. In the shot, she had her right hand holding back her long black hair, with her dramatic manicure done in shades of both yellow and pink in full view on Instagram in another post.

Meanwhile, her swimsuit allowed the mogul-model to flaunt a lot of skin. Because of that, this social media-loving diva was rocking plenty of cleavage and a naked middle section, giving viewers a good look at her navel and her tiny waist.

Meanwhile, her most recent companion was donning a signature plaid Burberry visor, cool sunglasses that were not too dark and large gold hoop earrings to complement her pulled back hair. In the Instagram shot, the pretty lady was holding the designer headpiece with both hands because, apparently, the wind was blowing. This model perfect person also showed off her curves, boasting even more cleavage than her host in the Instagram snap.

The twin suits were made by Kylieskin Mint Skin — a part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s brand — which is not surprising since the two were partially on Turks and Caicos to honor all of the beauty supplies and garments behind Jenner’s name. They were also away from the Hollywood scene to vacation with their tribe, including Kylie’s baby daughter, Stormi Webster.

In the most recent post on Kylie’s instagram, the two women are perching on the side of a white boat with the striking turquoise Caribbean Sea meeting the blue sky in the background.

Earlier this week, Kylie and her crew were talked about in W Magazine regarding their extravagant girl’s trip.

The publication pointed out that for “most people, a vacation is an opportunity to sit back, relax, and take a break” but this is hardly true of Kylie, who has constantly been pushing her brand to her Instagram followers, all 140 million of them.

“After outfitting a fleet of her (non-Jordyn Woods) friends in matching Kylie Skin sweatsuits, and escorting them to the islands on a private Kylie Skin jet, complete with Kylie Skin pillows and even eye masks, Jenner was finally able to return to her natural state of being — which is to say began yet another marathon run of posing for Instagrams on a boat.”

Apparently, Kylie Jenner was out to prove W Magazine right once again as she posed next to her pal on a boat in matching pink and yellow cut-out swimsuits for the social media outlet. No matter what the reason Jenner did this, the two care-free bathing beauties sure did look amazing.