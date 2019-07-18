Protester At Donald Trump Rally Holds Up Picture Of Trump And Jeffrey Epstein, Aggressively Tossed By Security

A protester at Donald Trump’s rally on Wednesday held up a picture of Trump together with convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein and the words “CHILD RAPIST,” leading security to reportedly toss the man in an especially aggressive manner.

The protest came amid growing controversy over Trump’s connection to Epstein, who earlier this month was arrested on charges of child sex trafficking. Trump had a longstanding friendship with Epstein and often attended social events with him, but this week attempted to distance himself by claiming he was “not a fan” of the fellow billionaire.

That controversy spilled over at Trump’s rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Wednesday. As CNN reported, security responded quickly to the man holding a sign of Trump and Epstein together, removing him in a more aggressive manner than most protesters. The report noted that the man was led away with his hands behind his back as Trump taunted from the stage, saying that the man was headed “home now to mommy, and he gets reprimanded and that’s the end.”

Epstein had been convicted of sexually abusing young girls but received a rather lenient 13-month jail sentence, which he was allowed to serve in a private area of the jail and allowed to spend time outside the jail in his company’s offices. The deal was struck by then-prosecutor Alex Acosta, who Donald Trump later appointed as his administration’s labor secretary. As CNN reported, Acosta had initially defended the deal but resigned last week amid a firestorm of criticism.

Protester disrupts rally waving pictures of Trump and Epstein

https://t.co/jnKRIo6K6o — LJH (@LJH79651214) July 18, 2019

After Donald Trump’s denial that he was friends with Jeffrey Epstein, a new video emerged on Wednesday showing the two partying together at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in 1992. The video showed Trump admiring beautiful women with Epstein, and later Trump was seen grabbing a woman around the waist and patting her on the backside.

Newly unearthed video from 1992 shows future President Donald Trump partying with financier Jeffrey Epstein at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, more than a decade before Epstein pleaded guilty to felony prostitution charges. https://t.co/dWqP1YrbC8 — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) July 17, 2019

As NBC News reported, the video appeared to show a much closer relationship than what Trump claimed this week. Trump had also praised Epstein in the past, including his affinity for younger women.

There have been more connections between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein highlighted in recent weeks. As New York Magazine noted, Trump in 2000 hosted Epstein for a trip on his private plane, an incident chronicled by Maximum Golf for a profile on Trump. The reporter noted that they were joined by a young girl wearing heavy makeup who appeared to be somewhere between the ages of 15 and 20.