Prince George Is Turning 6-Years-Old, Here’s What The Royal Family Is Planning

A royal insider has said that the birthday will be held at Kensington Palace and that guests will be dazzled by a magician.

The royal birthday boy looks like he’s about to have a magical birthday party.

To mark Prince George’s sixth birthday on July 22, his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, are throwing him a bash at Kensington Palace, according to Us Weekly.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone all out to organize a birthday party for George,” a royal insider told Us Weekly.

The palace will play host to all of George’s closest family and friends, including his schoolmates.

George recently completed his second year at the private Thomas’s School in Battersea in south London.

The royal insider also said that there will be a bouncy castle and a magician. According to Us Weekly, the young royal loves magic.

As for food, the duke and duchess have allegedly hired caterers to cook all of their son’s favorite foods such as pizza, pasta, and sliders. There was no mention of a cake, but the insider alluded to treats like cupcakes, candy, and ice cream.

Royal-watchers can expect to see more pictures of the little prince as the big date draws near. Middleton and William tend to shield their children from the public, but each year around his birthday, new photos of the future king are traditionally released in celebration.

Smiling future king — this official portrait's been released to mark Prince George's fourth birthday https://t.co/dW6SjOcIWh pic.twitter.com/1HaXNHqDlM — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 21, 2017

According to Us Weekly, Middleton is an avid photographer, and it is expected that she will be the one taking the new shots.

George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were last seen out in public over the weekend. The royal siblings attended the Englefield Summer Fete in Berkshire with their grandmother, Carole Middleton, according to Town & Country.

The royal kids also showed their faces with their mom at a charity polo event that William and Prince Harry took part in. They were joined by the Meghan Markle and the new royal baby, Archie, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

According to Town & Country Prince George spent his last birthday in the sun on a private island in the West Indies, just south of St. Lucia.

To mark that birthday, the palace released a portrait of George in the garden of Clarence House.

According to Hello! the family has been spending the majority of their summer break at the family’s country home, Anmer Hall.

In the past year, George participated in Princess Eugenie’s wedding. And, much to the public’s delight, he was heard speaking in public in an Instagram video from the family’s trip to Middleton’s Chelsea Flower Show garden design in May.