Miley Cyrus Goes Braless In See-Through Top For Sexy Bathroom Photo

Miley Cyrus went for the wow factor on social media this week when she posed for an extremely racy selfie.

On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself wearing a pair of tight jeans and a see-through shirt.

The singer is seen holding up her phone to capture the mirror selfie in the bathroom as she pulls her white, see-through tank up to flaunt her flat tummy and rock hard abs.

Miley goes braless under the shirt, leaving very little to the imagination as she gives fans a peek at her bare chest underneath.

She has her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulders, and sports a full face of makeup for the sexy snapshot, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Miley adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Cyrus also adds her song, “Party Up The Street,” to the snap, as fans can hear her new single while looking at the risque photo of Miley, who stands in an all-white bathroom and serves up a sultry look for the picture.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus married her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, last year. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see the couple start a family together anytime soon, or possibly ever.

The Today Show reports that the singer recently revealed to ELLE Magazine that she doesn’t plan on having children due to the current state of the world.

Loading...

“We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce,” Cyrus stated.

“We’re getting handed a piece-of-s— planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it,” Miley added of her future plans to start a family with Liam.

Perhaps Cyrus’ comments on having children will stop the constant string of pregnancy rumors that seem to surround her and Hemsworth.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miley Cyrus’ racy photos by following the former Hannah Montana star on her Instagram account.