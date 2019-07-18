‘TOWIE’ Star Chloe Sims Flaunts Curvy Derriere In Tiny One-Piece

All eyes were on The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Sims’ curvy backside after she took to Instagram Tuesday afternoon to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a tiny white one-piece swimsuit while soaking up the sun.

The sexy snapshot featured the TV personality with her hands resting on the cream-colored tiled pool wall and her head tilted toward the sky with her eyes squeezed shut. She looked to be enjoying the warmth of the sun beating down on her face.

The sultry reality damsel showed off a generous helping of curves and skin in a simple but sexy white one-piece with a high cut thong style bottom. The generously sized leg opening and scanty fabric coverage on the backside of the suit left Chloe’s curvaceous derriere in plain sight, and she was definitely posed to make the most of the view.

The top portion of the suit, not shown completely from the front, was a deep scoop neck that flaunted plenty of cleavage and an excess of intentional side boob. Chloe went for a very simple look, opting for no accessories. She wore her hair down and straight, allowing it to fall around her face. She also went for a very light application of makeup that enhanced her bronzed tan skin.

Her 1.2 million followers showered the photo with over 10,000 likes and 100 comments in just 24 hours. Many of her followers that commented on the sizzling snapshot took issue with the caption, which read “Vitamin Sea” in all capital letters.

Several who commented on the photo after it was published questioned the intent and meaning of the caption, as she was clearly in a pool with no ocean in sight.

“Vitamin chlorine you are nowhere near the sea,” one follower penned.

“Vitamin Sea, but you’re in the pool????” a second chimed in.

“Are you joking?” A third added as they echoed other complaints about the caption.

Loading...

Fortunately for Sims, there were positive comments on the poolside snapshot as well. Her TOWIE co-star Lauren Pope – who left the show in March – showed the photo a little love with several fire emojis.

Fans of Chloe will also be excited to know that the TOWIE bombshell is scheduled to return to the cast of Celebs Go Dating. The Daily Mirror reports that she will also be bringing along her sister, Demi, to the dating agency this year as they embark on the hunt for true love.