‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Is Kevin Setting Up Billy To Kill Adam?

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kevin is making big moves with his plans to take down Adam. It is starting to look like he’s using Billy to do it.

Since Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return, Billy (Jason Thompson) has had Delia at the forefront of his mind. Finding Adam at Delia’s grave really upset Billy. However, he’s been finding Delia’s doll around the Chancellor estate, and he even found “daddy” written on a side table. Billy also took a gun from the Abbott mansion recently, and he flashed back to it during the recent carnival in Genoa City. Something strange is happening with Delia’s things at the Chancellor estate. While he hallucinates and has nightmares about Delia, there is likely somebody who is putting Delia’s things in Billy’s path.

Several fans believe that this is Kevin’s plan to get away from Adam. According to The Inquistr‘s daily Y&R recap, Kevin wouldn’t give his brother Michael (Christian LeBlanc) any details about his plan to get out from under Adam’s thumb.

Fans in the popular Facebook group “The Young and the Restless Rocks” discussed what is going on with Billy when somebody started a thread about the hallucinations and nightmares that plague Billy right now on the show.

“I don’t know about the rest of ya’ll, but Billy is scaring me with these hallucinations. I hope that he doesn’t do something crazy.”

Loyal viewers had many ideas about what might be happening with Billy. Several of those members who responded felt that the things happening to Billy could be part of Kevin’s plan to keep Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Bella safe without having to continue to do Adam’s dirty work.

“I think Kevin is trying to drive him crazy, so he will kill Adam, So Kevin will be free from him,” wrote one Y&R viewer.

However, it seems odd that Kevin would do something like this 5o Gilly considering he’s so averse to doing Adam’s bidding when it comes to helping him take Christian away from Nick (Joshua Morrow). Billy is a dad and has children who rely on him too.

Before Adam returned, Billy finally had things going well in his life. While he missed Delia, he and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) recommitted, and he’s been on track with his gambling addiction. For once, Billy has everything going for him, and now that he’s struggling so much over Delia and Adam’s return, he stands to lose it all if he breaks and does something to Adam he cannot take back.