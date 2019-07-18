Padma Lakshmi Flaunts Bod In Purple Bikini & It’s ‘Perfect’

Padma Lakshmi is 48-years-old, but her bikini pics may have you believing otherwise. The Top Chef host and model shared a new photo from East Hampton, New York. It showed her rocking a bright purple bikini, as she stood at the beach. She stood with her legs shoulder length apart, as she seemed to be stretching with her hands behind her head. Padma looked up slightly and was spotted with her mouth open. She accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

In the caption, the model revealed that there was no retouching on the photo. This is something that didn’t go unnoticed by her fans, many who complimented her on her looks. Others thanked her for opting to go natural for the photo. The image has received over 29,000 likes so far.

Prior to this, Lakshmi shared a photo from the Mendez Boxing Gym that also received a lot of love from her fans. It showed her posing in her workout gear, which consisted of a gray tank top, tight gray leggings, and bright pink gloves. The top read, “Believe Survivors.” Her hair was worn down in a couple of low pigtails, and she posed with her left hand on her hips.

Padma has been open about her past and wrote an opinion piece where she talked about how she was raped as a teenager, noted Today. After she went public with this, she also spoke with Today about her decision to do so.

“I have a show that’s Emmy nominated. I have a child. I have a foundation for women’s reproductive health. I’m with the ACLU and I speak on their behalf for immigration — I don’t want to be known as that girl from that cooking show who was raped,” she said.

“I think women feel that way. They feel like they have this invisible scarlet letter that this happened to them.”

So it’s very likely that her t-shirt is alluding to believing survivors of sexual abuse or assault.

And it’s true that Lakshmi has accomplished a lot in her multi-faceted career so far. But in speaking out about her experiences, she also made it clear that for many victims, speaking out isn’t something that’s on their minds.

But even with all of the accomplishments that Padma mentioned during her interview, she didn’t mention that she’s written cookbooks. Food is clearly a big part of her life, as many of her Instagram updates and Stories include recipes and mentions of her various food interests.