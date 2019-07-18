‘Geordie Shore’ Alum Vicky Pattison Gushes Over New ‘Boulder Holder’ On Instagram

Geordie Shore alum Victoria Pattison commanded the attention of her 4.3 million Instagram followers on Monday by striking a new pose while showing some skin in a stylish new Vegas Volt bikini from Bahimi.

The reality diva’s boutique swim selection was a sassy halter style pink and yellow bikini. The pastel swimsuit featured a funky snakeskin print pattern and had gold accent chain adornments on both the plunging top and the low-cut bottom.

Vicky accessorized her fun in the sun look with a pair of uniquely shaped dark lens aviator sunglasses and sported a gorgeous bronze tan.

She wore her long brunette locks down and natural, letting it fall gently to one side over her shoulder as she posed.

Pattison definitely mastered a sexy, but classy look flaunting plenty of skin and a generous helping of cleavage without being overly exposed.

According to the detailed caption of her sizzling snap, the brunette bombshell recently discovered the new swimwear line and there was “no looking back.” She added at the brand would be her new go to when she needed a “holiday boulder holder.”

Pattison ended the caption of her bikini-clad photo by giving the brand another shout-out before gushing about how “cute and flattering” she found their swimwear to be.

Posted to her profile just 48 hours ago, her followers flooded the photo with over 35,000 likes and 300 comments.

“Vicky Pattison you look totally awesome and its so nice seeing you looking happier than ever,” one of her followers penned in the comments.

Some jested that they didn’t understand how someone with such a rocking body could suffer from any type of body confidence issues.

Unfortunately, Vicky did have a few individuals who blasted the photo for appearing to be touched up in an editing program. These comments – which were far and few between – claimed they wanted to see more “real bodies” on social media.

At a loss for words, some of her followers stuck to single word compliments. Others kept things simple with nothing more than a shower of heart and fire-themed emoji.

According to The Daily Mail, Vicky and her on-again off-again boyfriend Ercan Ramadan were recently spotted packing on the PDA while enjoying a Mallorca getaway together.

As those who follow Vicky’s love life know, she and Ercan became an item just three months after she split up with her ex-fiance John Noble back in November. Vicky and John reportedly called off their relationship back in March. Vicky and Ercan, however, looked to be very much enjoying each other’s company as per photos obtained and shared by The Daily Mail.