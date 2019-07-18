Vicki Gunvalson Reportedly Has A Secret Project In The Works With Tamra Judge After ‘RHOC’ Demotion

Shannon Beador is also said to be involved.

Vicki Gunvalson recently teased a new show on Instagram, and according to a July 17 report, her exciting project features two of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars.

Following a series of Instagram posts in which Gunvalson teased fans of what’s to come, a Hollywood Life report has shared new details about a secret project Gunvalson and her longtime friends, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, are currently working on.

According to the report, Gunvalson took the news of her demotion to a “friend” role quite hard, mainly due to the fact that she’s been featured on every season of the show in a full-time role, and is the longest-running Real Housewives star of all time.

Not only is Gunvalson a staple of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she’s a staple of the entire franchise.

After being left in shock at Bravo TV’s decision to force her to take on a reduced role for Season 14, Gunvalson began working on a secret project with Judge and Beador, which she recently dished about to a fan who suggested she and her co-stars should have a show together.

“You three need your own show together. Like for real!” the fan wrote of Gunvalson, Judge, and Beador.

“Yep! Working on it.” Gunvalson replied.

“Vicki has always spent a ton of time with Shannon and Tamra, and at one point they came up with an idea to work on a project together. Nothing has been finalized but it’s definitely something they’re interested in and would love to do,” a Hollywood Life insider explained.

The insider went on to say that The Real Housewives of Orange County won’t be the same now that Gunvalson is only included as a “friend,” the ladies’ new project will help bridge the gap between them, and allow the three women to continue to work together in the way that they have in the past.

Following the confirmation of Gunvalson’s reduced role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she took to her Instagram page, where she confirmed she would be featured in a “different” role during Season 14. She then made a point to remind her fans and followers that she was the “OG of the OC.”

To see more of Gunvalson, Judge, Beador, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which will begin airing on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.