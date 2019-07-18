Cardi B Bursts Out Of Mini Dress With Offset By Her Side

The trailer for the Hustlers, which Cardi B is starring in, officially dropped today, and Cardi was one of the many stars of the film who shared the tantalizing clip on her Instagram page. However, she also shared a sexy shot of herself in a tight, revealing mini dress with Offset by her side that had fans drooling.

In the picture, Cardi posed with her partner Offset while she was making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The flawless female rapper rocked a white and pink patterned dress that she was absolutely bursting out of, showing a ton of cleavage. The length of the dress left little to the imagination and showed off almost all of Cardi’s curvy legs. She paired the dress with some barely-there heels and her signature long, ornate nails.

Beside her, Offset stood and rocked some dark pants, metallic running shoes, quite a few sparkling layered necklaces, and a Dior sweater. While Offset looks sharp, Cardi’s beauty truly shone with all her curves on display.

The caption Cardi shared with the photo didn’t reveal much beyond the brand they were wearing and the show they were backstage on, but fans loved the snap nonetheless. In less than an hour, the sizzling photo received over 1 million likes.

One follower commented on the shot, calling Cardi the “empress of rap” while another said the duo were “couple goals.” Several fans were also stunned into silence by Cardi’s curves and simply commented with flame and fire emoji.

As Cosmopolitan reports, the rapper is officially making her big-screen debut in the movie Hustlers. However, fans who plan to see the flick just for Cardi may want to reconsider. It turns out, as her co-star Madeline Brewer admitted to the outlet, Cardi was only able to spend a day in total shooting on set. While fans won’t know for sure until they see the movie, Cardi’s limited availability means that, in all likelihood, she won’t appear in more than a few scenes.

However, for director and writer Lorene Scafaria, chasing Cardi was worth it, regardless of her limited availability. She spilled to Cosmopolitan that she spent about two years trying to get Cardi to participate in the project.

As ET Canada reports, the movie is actually based on a true story, and Cardi simply couldn’t resist being a part of it.

“Even though my schedule’s busy, I had to be in this movie. This movie is something I can relate [to]… all the actresses in the movie, I can tell them, like, ‘No no no, this is how it goes,’ because like, the club that the movie is based on, that’s the type of club that I worked in.”

While the sizzling trailer is tantalizing, fans will have to wait until September 13 to see the film in theatres.