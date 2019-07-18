Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Unveil The Name Of Their New Foundation

They royal couple split from the Royal Foundation last month to set out on their own philanthropic journey.

After splitting with the Royal Foundation, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially branched out to create their own charity.

According to official documents obtained by E! News, the charity has been named Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Markle and Harry were named as directors, along with their public relations manager, Sara Latham, and a former staff member of the Royal Foundation, Natalie Campbell.

Latham, who is American, formerly worked on U.S. political campaigns for Democratic candidates such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

In June, The Inquisitr reported that Harry and Markle were breaking away from the foundation which they ran with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Originally, the organization was set up in 2009 by Harry and William. Since then, Middleton joined in 2011 after marrying William, and Markle joined in 2017.

The two high-profile couples were dubbed “The Fab Four,” according to The Sun. One of the Royal Foundation staff members cited the reason for the fallout was that William met his match in Markle, who is known for being outspoken, according to the Daily Express.

The Fab Four made it a mission to champion and raise awareness for issues varying from mental health to environmental conservation.

It’s been nearly a month since they’ve broken out on their own philanthropic path, and, according to Harper’s Bazaar, the pair is “very excited” for this next chapter. They reportedly want to build on the work already done by the Royal Foundation.

A statement was released by Royal Foundation, addressing the split on June 20.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation,” the charity said.

The statement went on to say that the two couples will still work together on the foundation’s mental health initiative, Heads Together, as a group.

It marks the couple’s latest move in forging their own path of royal life, from moving out of Kensington Palace to starting their own royal household.

“This is their chance to stamp their own personality on their charitable work,” a royal insider told Harper’s Bazaar.

“Their charity will provide them with an opportunity to create something that will be their defining work—and it’s entirely theirs.”

According to The Sun, Sussex Royal was registered as a private company. The name is also seen on the couple’s official Instagram account.

Royal family insiders are said to be poking fun at the new name, according to The Sun, suggesting that the name sounds similar to a local potato, the Jersey Royal.

William and Middleton will stay on at the helm of the Royal Foundation.