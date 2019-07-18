Gina Kirschenheiter Concerned About Money After Estranged Husband Matt Loses Job, ‘RHOC’ Salary Isn’t Enough?

Matt Kirschenheiter was reportedly fired after his arrest.

Gina Kirschenheiter is reportedly concerned about her finances after learning her husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, reportedly lost his job after being arrested on suspicion of a domestic assault last month.

According to a July 17 report from Radar Online, Kirschenheiter doesn’t believe she can raise her three children — Nicolas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 4 — on her Real Housewives of Orange County salary alone and is reportedly “freaking out” over her financial state.

As the outlet revealed, Kirschenheiter’s estranged husband, who she reportedly reconciled with earlier this year, prior to his arrest, was let go from his corporate position at PIMKO after being accused of a violent encounter on June 22.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have heard, Kirschenheiter and Matt reportedly came to blows at their Orange County home last month after a night out with friends and after Matt allegedly got violent, police responded to the residence and hauled him off to jail.

Following the incident, Kirschenheiter was granted a temporary restraining order against Matt and on Tuesday, July 16, an Orange County judge extended the restraining order, which also prevents Matt from spending unsupervised time with their three kids.

After her encounter with Matt, Kirschenheiter traveled to New York with her three kids and according to the Radar Online report, the reality star may be forced to move back home to Long Island if Matt doesn’t quickly find another job.

“Gina is getting the short end of the stick in all of this. She filed the restraining order to protect herself, not to lose her job that she loves,” the insider said.

Kirschenheiter joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2018 for the show’s 13th season and was asked to return to her full-time role on Season 14, which she began filming in February of this year.

“She really doesn’t have any other source of income and it is really expensive to live in Orange County, especially for a single mother like she is,” the insider said.

According to the source, Kirschenheiter’s children are caught in the middle of her dispute with Matt and while they are quite young at the moment and don’t fully understand what is going on, they do realize that their parents are no longer back together.

Kirschenheiter and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County.