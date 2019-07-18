Cindy Kimberly Goes Topless Wearing Only Thong Bikini Bottoms In Racy New Shot

Cindy Kimberly is leaving little to the imagination in a racy new photo.

The black-haired beauty has been using social media a lot lately to share some NSFW photos with her loyal fans. The stunner already boasts a following of over 5.6 million on Instagram alone and with each and every photo that she shares with fans, the model earns rave reviews. It appears as though Cindy has been vacationing recently and luckily for fans — she has been sharing photos from her travels on her feed. In one of the more recent posts, the model soaks up the sun in a sexy outfit.

In the sultry snapshot, Kimberly sprawls out on a khaki-colored lounger with a pool just in front of her. The model wears a big, white towel on her head as she lays on one arm and closes her eyes. She appears to be wearing just a little bit of makeup for the snapshot, complete with eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara. And while she looks beautiful even with her eyes closed, it’s her killer body that has her fans blushing.

In the image, Cindy goes totally topless, covering her breast with just one single pink flower emoji. The bottom of the outfit also leaves little to the imagination with a tiny pair of thong bikini bottoms that show off the model’s killer legs. The post has earned Kimberly plenty of attention so far with over 423,000 likes as well as upwards of 1,500 comments. While many fans took to the post to gush over the NSFW look, countless others simply chimed in with emoji.

“Ok can you teach me to be this beautiful,” one follower asked the model.

“Gorgeous as always love,” another fan commented.

“Very nice and very good and beautiful I love you very much for always,” another wrote with a series of flame emoji.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Kimberly wowed fans with another sexy look, this time while on the back of a horse. In the stunning shot, the model and the horse stand in the middle of a sandy beach with the ocean just behind them. The bombshell wears her long, dark locks down and curled as she looks straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. As she sits in the saddle, she shows off her stunning body to fans in a pair of tiny daisy dukes as well as a nude-colored bra. Her toned and tanned legs are also fully on display in the shot and she puts her white sneakers in the saddle straps.

Is there anything that Cindy doesn’t look stunning in?