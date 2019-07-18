Farrah Abraham’s Neon Bikini Pic Brutally Slammed, Fans Think She Looks 45

Farrah Abraham is getting slammed. The former Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram yesterday for a bikini update – while the snap didn’t showcase the two-piece in its full form, the neon yellow upper was confirmed to be swimwear in an Instagram update Farrah made last month.

Farrah’s update yesterday showed the star shot up-close. Heavy-set makeup and the star’s signature cleavage were both prominent. While Farrah’s more supportive fans did leave positive comments to the update, the most upvoted comments proved somewhat brutal. Fans seemed to be thinking that this 28-year-old looks significantly older than her years.

“How old are you? 45?” was a comment receiving over 100 likes.

“How are you 29 looking 45,” another fan wrote.

While this user didn’t quite get the star’s age right – Farrah recently celebrated her 28th birthday – they did seem to be suggesting a concept that manifested as a mass response. The most upvoted reply queried whether Farrah had used FaceApp.

“You’re using the old lady face app in this pic, right?” the user wrote.

The digitally-savvy editing app that ages one’s face has been sweeping celebrity Instagram accounts of late. Farrah herself used FaceApp for an unrecognizable Instagram update earlier today. Sadly though, yesterday’s update was not using the software.

Whether out to probe her age or her history of cosmetic surgeries, it did seem that the platform was hell-bent on ridiculing this mother of one. Farrah was told that she “used to be pretty.” Several users compared the star’s face to a horse. While this celebrity appears a particular target for trolls, there’s no denying that the comments suggesting Farrah to be older than her years were dominating. One fan seemed convinced that Farrah had used FaceApp.

“That’s not her face, I think she just used the FaceApp filter that ages you 60 years,” they wrote.

Farrah has her own beauty. The star’s natural glow doesn’t manifest too often as a result of the heavy cosmetics she chooses to use, but the low-key looks are out there. Farrah has also been papped makeup-free and sun-kissed on beaches. The star’s face may have changed over the years, but fans would likely argue that Farrah remains an attractive woman.

Unfortunately, for Farrah, it looks like the fans thinking she looks great weren’t showing their faces in plentiful quantities yesterday. Comments praising the star were there, but they didn’t prove popular.

