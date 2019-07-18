Jen Selter Flaunts Booty In Neon Green And Leopard Thong Bikini

Jen Selter stunned her followers yet again with a sexy bikini shot. It seems that she’s taken quite the variety of swimwear on her vacation to Bali, Indonesia because nearly every day is an opportunity to debut a new suit.

In her latest snap, Selter shared a double update in which she posed in a leopard print and neon green bikini that flaunted all her curves. And, she even opted to share two perspectives on her toned physique with her followers — one from up close, and one from a bit further away.

In the close-up shot, Selter’s curvy booty was on full display, with the leopard print fabric of the bottoms barely visible beyond her tanned skin. The suit had a belt-like neon green component at the waist that emphasized how toned and tiny her waist was, particularly in comparison to her ample curves.

The top had a bit of an athletic vibe, and rather than having string ties or something more delicate, it had thicker neon green straps that popped against Selter’s bronzed skin. She faced away from the camera, and her brunette locks flowed down her back in a silky cascade.

For the post, Selter leaned against a tree and stood next to a JenstaBar. Selter is CEO of the low sugar, high protein snack company, and while she didn’t reveal the reason behind the photo shoot, she could very well have been posing for a campaign.

The second shot, which was taken from further back, showcased Selter’s entire physique. She posed barefoot for the shot, and the wider angle shot also showed off some of the background. Selter stood on a wooden platform for the picture, and there was plenty of lush Balinese greenery in the background.

Her followers loved the photo, which received over 179,000 likes in just one day. Many of her fans couldn’t quite seem to find the words to express their thoughts on the snap, and instead just posted a series of emoji that conveyed what they wanted to say to the fitness model.

Selter has been posing up a storm lately on her vacation in Bali. While she’s rocked countless bikinis during her time in the Indonesian province, she’s also shown her fitness model stripes by wearing crop tops and yoga leggings from time to time.

Selter’s fans have been treated to quite a few shots of the beauty in Bali, but there are likely still more to come until she returns to the United States from her exciting adventure.