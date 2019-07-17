Instagram Model Cindy Kimberly Rocks Daisy Dukes & Bra While Riding Horseback

Cindy Kimberly has been flooding her Instagram followers with a number of sexy photos in recent weeks.

As fans know, the black-haired beauty is a regular poster on social media, delighting fans with a few new photos each and every week. While the bombshell looks stunning in any and every outfit that she wears, her latest look is really sending temperatures soaring. In the stunning new image, Cindy delights her legion of followers with two new images — both of which she’s riding horseback in.

In the first image, Cindy appears on the back of a gorgeous brown horse, striking a pose on top. The model and the animal stand in the middle of a sandy beach with the ocean just behind them. Kimberly wears her long, dark locks down and curled as she looks straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. As she sits in the saddle, Kimberly shows off her stunning body to fans in a pair of tiny daisy dukes as well as a nude-colored bra. Her toned and tanned legs are fully on display in the shot and she puts her white sneakers in the saddle straps.

The second photo in the series is just as sultry and the first only this time, Kimberly is leaning her head all the way back so her long, dark locks almost hit her derriere. This time, her bra is more visible in the shot. Since it went live, the post has already earned the model a ton of attention with over 100,000 likes and 300-plus comments. While many followers couldn’t get over the gorgeous scenery, countless others simply took to the post to gush over Cindy’s amazing body. A few other followers commented on the image with various emoji.

“Hello beautiful thing and the horse obviously,” one follower wrote with a yellow star emoji.

“I would like to be so good at drawing that I could capture her beauty one day,” another Instagram user wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Can I be the horse?,” one more Instagram user asked.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Cindy that the model shared another NSFW shot — this time in a tiny bikini. In the image, the black-haired beauty struck a pose against a colorful house that featured an orange-colored wall as well as a vibrant blue window. The stunner placed one hand on the window sill and the other at her side while her killer body was on display in a tiny black and white polka dot bikini. Like her most recent snapshot, this one earned Kimberly rave reviews with over 430,000 likes and 1,300-plus comments.

Slay all day, girl.