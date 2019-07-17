Farrah Abraham Is Unrecognizable In Latest Pic: ‘Legit Just Did This’

It’s the latest trend sweeping celebrity Instagram accounts. Famous faces are taking to the platform via FaceApp – the app that digitally ages a face — which has already been used by Carrie Underwood, Hilary Duff, Steph Curry, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. It looks like Farrah Abraham has joined them.

Earlier today, the former Teen Mom OG star updated her Instagram. Farrah’s photo came in two parts. One photo showed the 28-year-old lying down and receiving the beauty treatment she shared to her Instagram stories today. The other photo showed the effects of FaceApp. Here, Farrah looked virtually unrecognizable thanks to the savvy software. The mother of one appeared wrinkled and middle-aged. Farrah sent her fans the smile they’re used to seeing – the face it was plastered on appeared to be someone else, though.

A caption from the star seemed out to let fans know that Farrah had joined the FaceApp trend. Farrah then threw out the names of beauticians and the chance to win a cash prize for following the named accounts. Hashtags that included Farrah’s name and “beauty” were also used.

This celebrity’s appearance is regularly a headline-maker. Farrah has been open when it comes to cosmetic surgery – the star’s surgery-related headlines date back to 2012 when E! Online reported her “[showing] off” a “brand new face.” As the media outlet reported, Farrah underwent cosmetic breast augmentation two years prior.

Farrah may receive criticism as a result of having undergone cosmetic procedures, but this star remains confident. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Farrah has suggested being more than comfortable with every aspect of herself.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” she said.

The Nebraska native also spoke of how she keeps in shape.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” Farrah added.

Farrah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Viewers of the series watched Farrah raise her daughter Sophia single-handedly – Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, died tragically in a car wreck before his daughter was born. Farrah then became a core cast member of Teen Mom OG, although she has since left the franchise. The star remains controversial on account of her internet-circulated sex tapes, but her fan following is still substantial. Farrah has 2.2 million Instagram followers.