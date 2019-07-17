Former ‘RHOC’ Star Gretchen Rossi Shares First Photo Of Baby Daughter

Gretchen Rossi is beaming with pride over the birth of her daughter.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star gave birth to her little bundle of joy, Skylar Gray Smiley, last week, but since then she’s been pretty absent on social media. Earlier today, the new mom finally broke her social media silence on the birth of her daughter, sharing a few photos of the adorable newborn, The first black and white photo in the series shows Gretchen; her fiance, Slade Smiley; and the newborn baby huddled together. In the shot, Gretchen lays in the hospital bed, wearing her long, blonde locks down and curled while she cradles the baby in her arms.

Slade stands over his wife and gives her a kiss and the family of three looks as happy as can be. Little Skylar is all bundled up in a pink blanket and a cap with a bow as she closes her eyes and sleeps in her mother’s arms. The next photo in the deck is in color, showing an up-close view of the tiny tot who matches her mother in a pink patterned top.

The next few images in the series are a mix of family photos as well as a few solo shots of Skylar, and it’s easy to see that the family is totally in love with the newest addition to their family. Since the post went live on social media, Rossi has earned rave reviews from her fans with over 107,000 likes in addition to 8,000-plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo to wish Gretchen and Slade well in their new journey while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how cute the baby is.

“She is beautiful and Gretchen you are glowing!! The most beautiful you have ever looked congratulations,” one follower gushed with a series of emoji.

“Oh my goodness…congrats on your precious bundle of joy,” another Instagrammer chimed in with a pink heart emoji.

“Congratulations!!! That first picture is love,” another commented.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, Rossi gave birth to her first child, and this is Slade’s third with sons Gavin and Grayson from a previous marriage. Prior to welcoming Skylar, Rossi told fans that she would need to undergo a cesarean section after a doctor’s appointment revealed that it would be the safest way to deliver the baby.

“When you have this vision of how you want your labor and delivery to go and it doesn’t turn out [the] way you imagined, there is this sadness and internal struggle with ‘why isn’t my body cooperating’ or am I making the right decision etc.”

Luckily, the mom and baby are doing well and everyone looks happy!