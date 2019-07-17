Chanel West Coast Spills Out Of Polka Dot Swimsuit

Petite blonde bombshell rapper Chanel West Coast recently bought a new bathing suit that she was “kind of obsessed” with, as she admitted in an Instagram caption. Chanel loved the suit so much that she posted not just one, but three sizzling selfies of herself wearing the look by the pool in four different shots.

The suit itself was a fun, flirty two-piece with some interesting details. The top portion of the swimsuit had a deep, deep plunging v-neck that showcased major cleavage, as well as some significant side boob. Rather than showing off her toned abs as well, though, the top had a unique portion that billowed over her stomach and was finished off with a pom-pom detail to add a bit of playfulness to the look. The result was both super sexy yet more conservative than the average bikini.

The bottoms were very simple and were just regular bikini bottoms crafted from the same polka dot print as the top portion of the suit. In many of the angles, because of Chanel’s petite frame and the style of the suit, the bottoms aren’t even visible. The overall look is playful yet super steamy.

In one of the shots, Chanel was sitting upright, cleavage on full display, and showed off a large tattoo on her forearm. She added plenty of accessories to her poolside look and layered on a few gold chains, rocked a pair of earrings, and topped it all off with some retro sunglasses.

In the most recent shot shared in the swimsuit, where Chanel refers to herself in the caption as a “hot girl,” her followers can see that she’s also wearing sky-high wedge sandals for her poolside adventures.

The rapper and television star opted for a pool-appropriate aqua manicure on her long nails and was sprawled out across a ledge by the pool. In the background, a bold botanical print was visible on the wall across from her. The location was certainly a prime backdrop for Instagram snaps, and Chanel made the most of it.

Her most recent snap received over 24,000 likes in just three hours. One follower commented “future wife” while another asked, “where is a wardrobe malfunction when you need one?”

The rapper recently had her fans drooling as she released pictures from the video shoot of her latest song, “Old Fashioned.” In the video, Chanel rocked a vintage saloon seductress look complete with a tiny leather vest, tiny miniskirt, and bra top that barely covered her ample curves.