‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Kelly Dodd And Her Boyfriend, Dr. Brian Reagan, Back On After Split

Kelly Dodd and her boyfriend briefly split less than one month ago.

Kelly Dodd may have confirmed her split from Dr. Brian Reagan just weeks ago but already, they are back on.

During a new interview, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who will return to Bravo TV next month with her co-stars for Season 14, revealed that she and Reagan recently reunited after a short-lived split led them to realize how much they meant to one another.

“I am not going to try and deny it. Our sexual chemistry is off the chain and I find him to be absolutely irresistible,” Dodd gushed to Radar Online.

During their time away from one another, Dodd and Reagan realized how much they love each other.

“There are challenges, sure. But instead of throwing in the towel, we decided to work on them together,” she explained.

Dodd and her former husband, Michael Dodd, finalized their divorce late last year after splitting in 2017. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Dodd was open about her marital struggles with Michael on the show and after it was revealed that her now-ex-husband went on a double date with Vicki Gunvalson and her now-fiance, Steve Lodge, Dodd and Gunvalson had a massive falling out.

Following Dodd’s divorce, the reality star moved on from Michael with Reagan, who she began dating earlier this year.

Just months into the couple’s relationship, Dodd and Reagan began experiencing hardships due to the distance between them and earlier this month, they decided to call it quits. As fans may know, Dodd lives in Orange County, which is a couple of hours north of Reagan’s home in San Diego.

“He is so loving, but the distance is difficult and it just didn’t work out,” Dodd said at the time of their breakup.

While Dodd left California and headed east to The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer’s vacation home in The Hamptons, where she hoped to clear her mind of all things Reagan, the distance between her and Reagan ultimately made her want to be with him even more.

“He is worth it. We are worth it. Brian treats me how a man should treat a woman and we are very happy right now,” Dodd added.

To see more of Dodd, Reagan, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which began airing on Bravo TV on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m.