Jordyn Woods’ Deleted Tweet: The World Reacts

Jordyn Woods made headlines earlier today for a now-deleted tweet. The Daily Mail caught the 21-year-old’s social media activity before it disappeared from the digital space.

“The internet and social media ruins relationships everyday,” Jordyn wrote.

The model then followed her deleted tweet up with a new Twitter post.

“We need to publicize better headlines.. who’s writes the articles? who decides what is posted on blogs. And why is there a new story every other day explaining “how I feel” about something I’ve never spoken to anyone about?

Jordyn’s name catapulted to front-page news earlier this year following a cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The February scandal saw the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star call it quits with her NBA player boyfriend – Khloe called her family “ruined” on the E! show. Jordyn also experienced a relationship collapse – she appears alienated from former best friend Kylie Jenner.

Daily Mail‘s readers have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section.

“Or maybe she ruins relationships by going with peoples’ fellas” was the most upvoted response.

Another popular response pointed towards the model’s February Red Table Talk interview – the footage included Jordyn’s admission of cheating.

“‘I didn’t speak to anyone.’ Didn’t she do an ‘exclusive’ with Jada Pinkett-Smith?” the user asked.

Responses came in from across the globe. While the above two came from users appearing to be in the U.K., comments were left by users who seemingly reside in the U.S., New Zealand, Finland, and other countries.

It seemed like the most upvoted responses were out to challenge Woods’ statement.

“You know what also ruins relationships? Sleeping with your friend’s boyfriend,” one user wrote.

Elsewhere, the model was called out for having taken to Twitter to complain about social media. A user appearing to be American also told the model to “face it” before stating that her fame would not exist without social media. Given that Woods’ initial fame shot up thanks to social media posts made with Kylie Jenner, the user has a point.

Despite her scandal, Woods seems to have gained the respect of many fans. Her successful athleisurewear line remains popular and her Instagram following has shot up. Not all comments left to The Daily Mail were negative. The model’s beauty and success were given the thumbs-up by some readers. While their thoughts received few upvotes, they did seem reflective of Woods’ overall image – this model may still have a cheating scandal to her name, but she’s getting more popular by the day.