Ciara Shakes Her Booty To ‘Baby Shark’ In Swimming Costume

Ciara is living her best life, and her latest Instagram upload proves that.

Recently, the “Like a Boy” hitmaker has been sharing clips of her children dancing. Two days ago, she shared a video of her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, dancing to Michael Jackson’s hit song “You Rock My World.” He was seen wearing a black-and-white checkered jacket, a white shirt, black pants, and a white hat, which she said was chosen all by himself. The video clip has racked up over 2.2 million views, proving to be popular with her followers.

A day later, she uploaded another clip, but this time it focused on her daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson. She is dancing and laughing by the pool in a Burberry swimming costume while her mom chants “go Si Si go!” in the background. The clip also proved to be popular, accruing over 1.7 million views.

Now, Ciara has dropped a video of her dancing, which is something she is notorious for. The “One, Two, Step” songstress shared a video an hour ago of her in the pool, twerking and booty shaking to a remix of “Baby Shark.” She is wearing a black swimming costume and a red snapback backward. Her hair is long, down, and curly.

The upload has already racked up over 500,000 views, proving her impact on Instagram. The “Body Party” chart-topper knows how to keep her 22.8 million Instagram followers satisfied.

“F*** it up mommy shark!” one user commented.

“I can’t stop watching,” another wrote.

“YESSSSSSS GET IT CICI,” a third fan shared.

Ciara’s first child, Future, was born in 2014 and was named after his rapper father, Future. Her second child, Sienna, was born in 2017 and was her first child with her husband, Russell Wilson — the pair tied the knot in 2016. According to the Daily Mail, they got married in the U.K. at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire.

Loading...

Recently, Cici performed at the Barclays Center in New York for World Pride. The “Goodies” entertainer wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a leather bra and hotpants, which The Inquisitr reported on. She was joined on stage by YouTuber Todrick Hall, who she shared a flamboyant photo with.

Last month, it was revealed that Ciara was the latest cover girl for Essence Magazine, where she was seen sporting a tribal look for their July-August issue, per The Inquisitr.

In May, Ciara released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, under her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. The record includes collaborations with Macklemore, Kelly Rowland, and Tekno.

On Spotify, she currently has over 7.3 million monthly listeners, making her the 476th most played act in the world on the platform.