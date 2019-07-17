American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Goes Topless In Thigh-High White Boots For Racy New Photo

Rachel Cook is currently driving through Colorado in her van, Ed, but she made sure to carve out a little time to share a sample of a recent photoshoot with her Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sizzling black-and-white photos in which she wears almost no clothing at all, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

In the first photo, the 24-year-old model is sitting on the floors in a monochromatic setting as she rocks a pair of what looks to be white underwear that sits low on her sides, helping accentuate her wide hips while also leaving her toned abs on full display. The model is not wearing anything on her torso, but she is leaning forward with her arms strategically crossed in front of her body in a way that covers up her chest and censors the photo, while still leaving quite a bit of skin exposed.

Completing her sultry look, Cook is wearing a pair of thigh-high white boots featuring silver spikes all down its length, which gives her whole look a wild rock-and-roll vibe. Cook is sitting with both legs turned to the right, giving her figure an S-shape that further accentuates the natural curves of her body.

The second photo offers a close-up shot of Cook, featuring her with one arm crossed over her chest in order to censor it and cover herself up. In both shots, the model is wearing her light brown hair in a middle part and stylized in large waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest, giving her ‘do a voluminous, textured look. In the first shot, the model is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips parted, while in the second she is looking at a point off-camera to her left.

The post, which Cook shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 80,000 likes and more than 460 comments in a couple of days of being posted. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and share their admiration for her.

“You look great with that big hair!” one user raved.

“Looks like you got modeling all dialed in like… van life, hiking, boating…. you’re killing it Rachel!” another fan chimed in.

