Bella Hadid Shows Off Bare Booty In Black Thong Bodysuit On Instagram

Bella Hadid’s latest Instagram look is the perfect balance between sexy and classy. The 22-year-old model took to the social media site on Wednesday to share a few snapshots of herself from her recent Elle France photoshoot, which included a black bodysuit that showed just the right amount of skin.

The post on Hadid’s Instagram feed included three black-and-white photos, all of which showed the American stunner from behind. Hadid kept her look somewhat modest with a sheer black long-sleeves bodysuit complete with a turtleneck and a small cutout in the back. However, the look maintained a bit of sex appeal with its thong cut, which exposed the model’s bare and totally toned booty. Hadid completed the look with a giant black and white striped floppy hat (that hid her dark locks entirely) and small dangling earrings.

In all three of the photos, Hadid pointed her backside at the camera and peered over her shoulder with her hands holding up her derriere. Two of the images showed the model gazing seductively at the camera, while the third showed Hadid making a kissing face.

The post on Hadid’s Instagram feed garnered over 272,000 likes in an hour, including one from fellow young influencer Kylie Jenner. In the comments, fans gushed over the classy but sexy look.

“Everywhere butt nowhere,” one fan wrote, referencing Hadid’s caption with a pun.

“Wow. You’re literally a goddess,” another said.

“I am gonna die right now. thanks bella,” a third fan joked.

Many others told Hadid that her boyfriend, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd, is very lucky.

“THE WEEKND IS A LUCKY ONE,” someone said with several exclamation points.

Hadid shared more photos from the shoot earlier this week. On Tuesday, she posted a few close-up shots, which revealed dark makeup on the model’s chiseled cheekbones and a bright highlighter.

Last week, Hadid posted the full Elle cover and included a few other shots from the magazine. In one, she posed outdoors with a water bottle in a super skimpy cropped button-down cream sweater and no bra. As she lifted her arms to her head, the sweater came dangerously close to revealing her entire bare chest. Another photo showed Hadid standing under an outdoor shower wearing nothing but a sheer brown patterned kimono and panties.

That post gained over 1 million likes.

“These photos took me to heaven..,” one fan commented. “You are the best model ever baby, so much hardwork and talent you have inside.”