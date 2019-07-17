Shay Mitchell Opens Up About Miscarriage

Currently, Shay Mitchell is happily pregnant with a baby girl. However, it wasn’t always like this. According to Entertainment Tonight, Shay is still dealing with the sadness of losing her baby from her first pregnancy just last year.

Shay Mitchell is currently pregnant with a baby girl with her boyfriend, Matte Babel. Today, she opened up about losing her baby last year on a YouTube series. This series premiered today and is run by Shay herself. It is called Almost Ready and is a place for her to talk about what’s going on in her life.

During the YouTube video, Shay admitted that because of her past miscarriage, she waited longer to announce her pregnancy this time. She says that when she announced last time, she was 14 weeks along and wasn’t aware of the miscarriage percentage at that time.

Although she and her boyfriend weren’t trying for a baby the first time, they were still excited about the birth. When Shay miscarried, it was very hard on the couple. Shay even mentioned feeling like a “broken” woman when it happened. She wasn’t expecting the news at all and was “blindsided by it.” Thankfully, Shay was able to get pregnant with her new baby girl.

“When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it. I still have those photos on my phone. I still have all the doctor visits, and it’s weird because I haven’t looked at them, obviously, but it’s not like I forgot about that happening. Of course, I’m, like, super happy, but I still feel for that one that I lost…. It’s just really tough because you feel broken as a woman, and that’s not a great feeling.”

Despite how sad this all is, it’s not the only thing she’s thinking about and struggling with during her current pregnancy. She also finds it difficult to deal with not being able to push herself like she used to.

“When you stop doing what you have normally been used to doing, which for me was being social, when that kind of stopped, it really sort of messed me up a little bit,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

Apparently, Shay used to really push herself when it came to exercising and taking care of herself. Since she’s pregnant, she isn’t able to do that anymore.

Despite all her concerns, Shay was able to happily announce her new pregnancy about a couple weeks ago in a social media post. The Pretty Little Liars star posted a stunning topless photo on Instagram showing off her large baby belly. She added a witty comment, asking if she could drive in the carpool lane.

Her PPL co-stars were so excited for her, chiming in with messages of joy, congratulations, and love in the comments.