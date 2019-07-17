Brittany Cartwright Goes ‘Extra Country’ With Sexy Cowgirl Look For ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Party

The Bravo star wowed in a country girl getup for pal Tom Sandoval's party.

Brittany Cartwright is “extra” country, despite recently moving into a $1.9 million home in a posh suburban Los Angeles neighborhood. Less than three weeks after her Kentucky Castle wedding to Jax Taylor, the Vanderpump Rules beauty posted a photo to Instagram that shows her dressed as the sexiest cowgirl this side of The Valley.

In the snap, which you can see below, Brittany is wearing a low-cut black top and cowgirl skirt, complete with an oversized belt and tassels. The 30-year-old Bravo star is also sporting black boots and a red bandana around her neck and she topped things off with a glittery black cowgirl hat. In the caption to the photo, the Kentucky native wrote that while you can take the girl out of the country, “you can’t take the country out of the girl.”

Brittany’s post received a slew of likes and comments from fans who said she looks “hot.” Others seemed confused by the reality star’s getup, with one critic asking if it was Halloween already and another writing, “That’s a big no honey.”

“Huh? Come to Texas, we will show u how a real cowgirl dresses,” another follower wrote.

Brittany explained her outfit in response to a question from her mom, Sherry Cartwright, who asked her where she was going while telling her she looks like she needs the family’s new pony, CoCo, with her.

“Lol,” Brittany responded to her mom. “This was for Tom’s party, I was ‘extra’ country lol.”

Brittany was referring to Vanderpump Rules pal Tom Sandoval’s recent 36th birthday party. Fans of the Bravo reality show know this cast goes all out for their friends’ birthdays—remember Stassi and Ariana’s Ice Queens theme?—and the TomTom co-owner’s birthday bash is no exception.

While the theme for Sandoval’s party has not been confirmed, Bravo’s The Daily Dish speculated that the party theme appeared to be “Extra.” Indeed, in addition to Brittany’s “extra” country girl look, Scheana Shay dressed up as a dominatrix, Stassi Schroeder was dressed as an extra regal Marie Antoinette, and Lala Kent donned a plethora of pink to transform into L’il Lala. The entire Vanderpump Rules crew appears to have taken their fashion and hair looks to epic levels, as seen on their various Instagram stories.

Loading...

In addition to the Vanderpump Rules cast’s “extra” costumes, the party reportedly also featured a bartender who could breathe fire, contortionists, and a Britney Spears impersonator who recreated the choreography from the pop star’s iconic “I’m a Slave 4 U” music video, according to Bustle.

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming its eighth season for Bravo.