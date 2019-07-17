Kali Uchis Flaunts Her To-Die-For Body In Sultry Photo On Her Birthday, Her Followers Freak Out

Exotic singer-songwriter Kali Uchis is celebrating her 25th birthday today and has shared some super eye-catching photos to her social media pages.

The “Tyrant” songstress is posing in a gold velvet bra and hot pants that match. In the first shot, she is wearing an unbuttoned shirt with Al Pacino’s character Tony Montana on it. She has sunglasses on as she stares into the camera. Her dark hair is in Bantu knots as she rocks a pair of heels to go with the ensemble. In the second photo, Uchis is showing off her behind, specifically her bootylicious booty. She has taken her shirt off and is holding it out, covering her legs. For both images, she’s posing in front of a beautiful blue sky, surrounded by palm trees and a beach. The photos look like a postcard.

For her caption on Instagram, she joked that she turned 537-years-old. On Twitter, she referenced a quote from Scarface, which Tony Montana is from.

“SAY HELLO TO MY LIDDO FRIEND,” the “Know What I Want” hitmaker wrote.

Within two hours of uploading, the photos racked up over 262,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers. The comments section prove that it’s made an impact on her fans who can’t get enough of the sultry star.

“YOU ARE THE THICKEST,” one user wrote, praising her.

“I think I’m gonna die,” another shared.

“hahahah my bf likes this but doesn’t text me back,” a third follower mentioned.

“Happy birthday please step on my knees,” a fourth fan commented.

“I F****** CAN’T HANDLE THIS,” another message written passionately in capital letters.

“Consider my face a chair,” someone insisted.

In 2012, Kali released her debut mixtape, Drunken Babble, which was self-released. Three years later, she released her debut EP, Por Vida, which put her on the map. The project consisted of nine tracks and multiple big-name producers such as Tyler, the Creator, Diplo, and Kaytranada.

Her first album, Isolation, was released in 2018 via Virgin Records and received a lot of critical acclaim. The album peaked at No. 32 in the U.S., No. 62 in the U.K., and No. 70 in Canada. The record had 15 tracks and featured a number of big collaborations with Jorja Smith, Steve Lacy, Bootsy Collins, Tyler, The Creator, and Damon Albarn.

Earlier this year, she released a single with Free Nationals and Mac Miller on the track “Time.” On Spotify, she currently has over 3.3 million monthly listeners.

According to Rolling Stone, Kali co-headlined a tour with “Teenage Fantasy” singer Jorja Smith and performed 18 shows across North America.

To keep up with Kali Uchis’ stunning photos, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 1.5 million followers.