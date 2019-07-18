Fashion Influencer Chiara Ferragni Joins Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn In Japan For ‘Making The Cut’

Fashion influencer superstar Chiara Ferrangi was the most recent high-profile person to become a judge on Making The Cut. The Italian marvel called the Instagram ‘It’ Girl — and who was ranked at the top of Forbes top fashion influencer’s list in 2017 — was picked for her new part by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

Ferrangi joined Klum and Gunn in Japan to film the first episode of the upcoming show. Until today, she has been joined in Tokyo by her husband, Italian rapper and producer Federico Lucia — or Fedez — and their 1-year-old son, Leone.

The new mom, who formerly appeared as a guest judge on Project Runway, has known Heidi for quite a long time. The two model-moguls have a lot in common. They also have a good time when they’re together, as proven by Chiara’s recent Instagram post, below.

Still, this fashionista also enjoys the company of her family. During her time off from Making The Cut, the three of them have made themselves familiar with much of what Japan’s capital has to offer.

Besides buying and clothing their little boy in a smart camouflage kimono, the entire clan made a trip to Sanrio Puroland, Tokyo’s primo Hello Kitty theme park. The trio likely came into contact with beloved, giant-sized Sanrio characters like Batz-Maru, Kerropi and My Melody, among others. They also probably enjoyed attractions like Little Kitty House, Gudetama Land and other exciting and engaging places for which Sanrio Puroland is known.

Sadly, after spending a week together in The Land of the Rising Sun, Chiara said goodbye on Instagram until they meet again in Milan.

“My babies are leaving back to Italy today because daddy has to work in Milan and record new music and I still have three days of work and filming here in Tokyo.. I’ll see them on Sunday and this goodbye is heartbreaking. Working mum life is awesome but hard, but so thankful for this week in Tokyo together and for the best memories.”

Although her husband and baby are no longer in Tokyo, this working mum remains busy in the Japanese hot spot, filming Making The Cut.

Besides Tim and Heidi, Chiara joins the judging team — tasked with finding the best new designer — which includes Nichole Richie, Joseph Alturzarra, Naomi Campbell and Carine Rotfeld.

Loading...

Making The Cut, with Chiara Ferragni in her “first American show” on the judging panel, and co-hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, will debut on Amazon Prime in the spring of 2020.