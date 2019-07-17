American UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Strips Down To Lingerie In Sexy Bedtime Photos

Arianny Celeste wants her Instagram fans to know about the lingerie that is available with her Girlfriend Box this month. On Tuesday, the American UFC ring girl took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sultry snapshots of herself in sexy underwear to promote the product from the monthly fashion box that she, alongside her partner Alejandra Boggiano, put together as part of their business called Girlfriend Box.

In the photos, the 33-year-old model and ring girl is kneeling on her bed — as the geotag she included with the posts suggests she is at her house — as she rocks a two-piece lingerie set that consists of a purple flower print bra with white lace all around and a double strap that goes over her shoulders. Its cups over enough protection while the pattern and lace make the perfect combination of comfy and sexy. Celeste teamed her bra with matching underwear that boasts the same print on its bottom part while the same white lace hugs her hips, sitting low on her frame and helping accentuate her hourglass figure. According to the caption, the lingerie set was made exclusive for Girlfriend Box.

In the first shot of the post, Celeste is posing with her knees spreads open as she takes her hands to her head, in a way that puts the lingerie — as well as her fit physique — on full display.

Celeste is looking to her left at a point off-camera with eyes focused and lips parted in a seductive way. She is wearing black eyeliner and a generous layer of mascara that give her gaze extra depth while a neutral color of lipstick adds a little shimmer and plumpness to her lips.

In the second photo, Celeste is in a similar position, but she is holding a package from Girlfriend Box.

Loading...

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Celeste shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 42,000 likes and just shy of 500 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model and ring girl took to the comments section offer their opinion about the product and also to share their admiration for Celeste.

“This is soooooo cute,” one user wrote, adding a series of cats with heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“Love love love,” another fan chimed in, pairing a few red hearts with the comment.