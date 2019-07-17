Jordyn Woods’ Revealing Tweet Caught Before She Deletes It

Jordyn Woods didn’t have time to erase all evidence of her now-deleted tweet. The Daily Mail caught the 21-year-old’s social media activity before what appeared to be some backtracking.

As the newspaper reports, Jordyn took to the platform earlier today for a revealing tweet.

“The internet and social media ruins relationships everyday,” Jordyn wrote.

The words were interpreted by The Daily Mail as Woods “[complaining] about fame.” Given that the SECNDNTURE founder comes with a major cheating scandal as her biggest story of the year, it does seem that her words were showing her inner thoughts. Jordyn’s scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson became front-page news thanks to reality television, but the digital space and social media had a huge part to play in fueling the drama.

Jordyn deleted her tweet, but she did return for a follow-up. Her second Twitter post came somewhat lengthier.

“We need to publicize better headlines.. who’s writes the articles? who decides what is posted on blogs? And why is there a new story every other day explaining “how I feel” about something I’ve never spoken to anyone about?”

Woods did not specify what the “headlines” pertain. Fans may be assuming that her words were at least somewhat related to the storm she caused in February, though. This girl knows what it’s like to be a headline.

Jordyn’s February scandal did not just appear to dissolve a relationship between a couple. While 35-year-old Khloe called it quits with her NBA player boyfriend following the scandal, there was a further collapse. The model was best friends with the Good American founder’s younger sister Kylie Jenner. Jordyn and Kylie have not been spotted together since February. With Jordyn moving out of Kylie’s guesthouse and the pair’s joint social media appearances promptly ceasing, fans were left assuming that the former BFF situation is no more.

Kylie very much appears to have moved on. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO is currently displaying a major BFF situation with Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. The 22-year-old model and influencer has been making high-profile appearances on Kylie’s Instagram since June. She is currently on vacation with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star alongside model Sofia Richie. Jordyn seems out of the picture, although she is still followed by Kylie on Instagram.

Jordyn’s now-deleted tweet did seem to suggest that she feels misunderstood. The model featured heavily in the Season 16 finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Footage showed Khloe outraged that Jordyn had allegedly never “apologized” for her behavior. The episode unleashed a fresh social media storm.

It would seem that this model is tired of reading reports about herself. Unfortunately for Jordyn, her tweet was caught.