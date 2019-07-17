Sara Sampaio Rocks Itsy-Bitsy Green Bikini In Stunning Poolside Instagram Photo

Sara Sampaio’s beach getaway in Italy has been nothing short of breathtaking, which the Victoria’s Secret Angel has proven in her latest Instagram posts. On Wednesday afternoon, the 27-year-old model took to the social media site to share a photo of herself rocking a tiny green bikini during a yacht ride in front of some gorgeous mountains.

The photo on Sampaio’s Instagram feed showed the stunner sitting on the edge of a deep and transparent pool on a yacht in Capri Italy, as indicated in the post’s geotag. Sampaio’s gorgeous assets were barely contained in her green triangle-cut bikini top, which featured two thing strings on her shoulders and across her midsection. The top left little to the imaginations of fans as Sampaio practically burst out of it. She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that sat low on her hips, putting her incredibly toned abs and lean thighs on full display.

Sampaio kept her poolside look totally casual, as she left any jewelry at home except for a black hair tie on her wrist. The model also went for a makeup-free look while her long brown locks were slicked back behind her head with water. Sampaio leaned back with one arm on the edge of the pool, while she kept one leg bent and the other arm in a rested position. Meanwhile, her other leg dangled off the side. Sampaio pointed her toes gently to further lengthen her lean leg as she gazed off into the distance.

The post garnered over 236,000 likes in four hours, including one from fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver. Many fans left hearts and fire emoji in the comments to praise the model’s appearance, while others were able to muster up a few words.

“Sara, bring us next time though!” one fan pleaded.

“This is going to increase sales on trips to Capri,” another joked with a laughing emoji.

“On behalf of the Italian people I have to tell you that I am stunned,” a third wrote.

Sampaio has been soaking up the sun quite a bit in recent days, which she has shown off on Instagram. Earlier this week, the model stunned in a red two-piece as she once again enjoyed a swim on a yacht. That post earned just as much love, having garnered 304,000 likes at the time of this writing.

“Portuguese beauty, what else…” a fan wrote in the comments of the post.