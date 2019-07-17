Did Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Andrew Cheat? ‘Teen Mom OG’ Posts And Deletes Cryptic Message On Instagram

See what was in her message.

Was Amber Portwood’s July 5 attack on Andrew Glennon prompted by infidelity?

According to a July 17 report from People magazine, the Teen Mom OG star recently sparked rumors of potential cheating on Instagram after sharing a cryptic message with her fans and followers less than two weeks after she was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

“Cheating is a choice not a mistake,” she wrote in the post, which was later deleted.

Following Portwood’s July 5 arrest in Indiana, Glennon went to court and filed for sole custody of James, the 14-month-old son he shares with Portwood. As fans may have heard, James was reportedly being held by Glennon when Portwood attacked him with a machete.

One day after Glennon’s custody filing, Portwood was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child. Since then, she’s stayed fairly silent, and when it came to traveling to New York City to film the Teen Mom OG Season 10 reunion with her co-stars, Portwood chose to remain at home.

Although Glennon was also noticeably absent from the trip (at least in photos), Portwood’s former boyfriend, Gary Shirley — the father of her 10-year-old daughter, Leah — did attend the taping.

Prior to Portwood’s arrest, the longtime reality star and mother of two reportedly took a handful of pills and “threatened to kill herself,” but later regurgitated the pills after Glennon told her he was going to call for help.

“The situation is a little more complicated than what’s been reported. There was an argument that escalated and now they aren’t allowed to communicate,” a source told People magazine of the drama between Portwood and Glennon.

Loading...

In regards to the claims about Portwood’s supposed use of pills, the insider claimed there were “no drugs involved.” The insider then went on to say that the moments that have followed her alleged altercation with Glennon have been extremely challenging for her.

“[Amber] loves her son more than anything,” the source added. “Now she will need to determine next steps following what just occurred, but she has a great lawyer.”

Portwood has been dating Glennon for about two years. As fans will recall, the couple initially met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where she was attempting to mend her relationship with former partner Matt Baier.

To see more of Portwood and Glennon, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.