Chloe Haines Fined $105,000 For Airline Outburst In Which She Screamed ‘I’m Going To Kill Everyone’

A British woman is fined $105,000 after an in-flight meltdown which put all of the passengers in danger.

According to The Daily Mail, Chloe Haines had to be restrained during a flight from Stansted Airport near London to Turkey. Just 45 minutes into the trip, everyone aboard the Jet2 flight feared they were being hijacked when Haines, 25, stormed the cockpit screaming “I’m going to kill everyone.” She has since been slapped with a $105,000 fine for the cost of corralling her and returning the flight back to Stansted.

Haines also reportedly tried to open one of the external doors, scaring passengers and crew. Witnesses said she sent one flight attendant “flying across the plane” before she was restrained by passengers and was arrested by police when the flight landed back at the airport of origin.

Two RAF Typhoon fighters intercepted the aircraft over Essex and guided it back to Stansted, with the jets creating a sonic boom that could be heard for quite a distance.

Jet2 is reporting that they have billed Haines $105,000, plus they have banned her from the airline for life. The airline says the fee is for her “extremely disruptive behavior” and they believe she “must face up to the consequences of her actions.”

She won't be doing that again in a hurry. #Airrage passenger is slapped with £85,000 airline bill by #Jet2 https://t.co/71oL5cX0DD #chloehaines — Tim (@LHRPhotos) July 17, 2019

Photos show passengers holding Haines down while the flight returned to the London area. Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy released a statement that revealed that nobody on the crew had ever witnessed some behavior.

“Miss Haines’ behavior was one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behavior that we have experienced.She must now face up to the consequences of her actions, and we will vigorously pursue to recover the costs that we incurred as a result of this divert, as we do with all disruptive passengers.”

Loading...

Heapy added that the airline has zero-tolerance for such behavior, and they hope by levying this fine on Haines, it won’t happen again. When the plane landed, police came on board and arrested Haines, and Heapy says that the airline is continuing to assist the police in the investigation.

This isn’t Haines’ first brush with the law, as she had recently lost her license for 28 months for drunken driving just two weeks before the incident on the Jet2 flight. She also has been arrested for three separate assaults.

One passenger, Steven Brown said that Haines’ size was deceptive as she seemed to have super strength.