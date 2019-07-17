Bella Thorne Goes Fully Nude, Confirms ‘Maybe’ Taking Girlfriend Applications

Bella Thorne has bared all on Instagram. The Midnight Sun actress took to the platform earlier today for a fully nude shot that sent out her sensational body, but this update wasn’t about flaunting the sex appeal. Bella had an air of vulnerability about her as she hugged her knees to her chest and gazed into the camera with a candid expression.

Bella’s photo showed her shot against net curtains. The 21-year-old was ticking boxes on the bravery front – while Bella’s modesty was protected, the photo did show parts of the actress’ chest. The picture also sent fans the star’s trademark recreational marijuana indulgence – Bella was holding a joint and a lighter in her right hand. With an agenda reminding fans that Bella doesn’t just come as an actress and singer, the update appeared to be geared towards one thing – reminding fans that Bella’s upcoming book Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray should be on everyone’s radar. Bella included a whimsical poem in her caption. Given that her book is a poetry one, it all made sense.

Fans have been commenting.

“Are you taking girlfriend applications?” one asked.

“Maybeeeee,” Bella replied.

The correspondence between Bella and her fan shot up to the top of the comments section.

As fans will know, Bella has an open-minded approach to sexuality. The redhead has dated both men and women at the same time. Earlier this year, People reported the star as being in an “open relationship” with both YouTuber Tana Mongeau and her now-ex Mod Sun. Bella has since split from both and has moved on with her new boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.

Bella has faced immense pressure of late over her decisions to forego clothing on social media. Last month, the actress found herself at the center of a nude photo hacking scandal. As Bella alleged, a hacker was threatening to release nude photos of her. Bella took hold of the situation with a bold move. She willingly chose to post topless snaps of herself to social media.

Bella’s decision to share her nude photos unleashed a major storm, though. Hollywood heavyweight Whoopi Goldberg slammed Bella during her appearance on The View – Whoopi’s take was that Bella should never have taken nude photographs of herself in the first place. Visibly distressed by the slamming, Bella took to social media with a tearful video, per The Daily Mail.

“Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you,” she said.

Today’s photo seemed to show Bella back to her normal self.