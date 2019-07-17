‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Abby Makes A Stunning Proposal

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 18 brings big plans for Abby as she looks to expand Society. Plus, Traci lets Cane down easy, and Jack realizes what he needs when he visits Ashley in Paris.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) makes a bold move, and it’s not only with Nate (Sean Dominic), according to SheKnows Soaps. Abby has big plans for Society, and she chooses a surprising partner — Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). With Phyllis leading Dark Horse and Dark Horse opening a new hotel, Abby wants to expand her new restaurant/club into the Dark Horse hotel. This idea has trouble written all over it. It will upset not only her uncle Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) but also her brother Nick (Joshua Morrow). Plus, there’s the fact that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) uncovered Phyllis’s plans to stab Adam (Mark Grossman) in the back. In fact, Victoria herself plans to takeover Dark Horse for Newman.

Abby also boldly asks Nate to attend Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) big Newman family dinner at the Ranch, and Nate agrees to be her date. The party is shaping up, but Adam still hasn’t been invited.

Meanwhile, in New York, Traci (Beth Maitland) gets Cane (Daniel Goddard) to open up, and he admits he doesn’t want to go home. Cane wants their magical time together to continue in New York or wherever, but Traci has other ideas. She is thankful that Cane allowed her to remember that she is worthy of happiness. However, Traci feels that they should go back to Genoa City and remain good friends and nothing more.

Jack visits his sister Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in Paris. While Ashley is happy to show him around My Beauty, she thinks there’s another reason why Jack came to see her. Jack admits he’s in a funk. Ashley understands entirely. This past year has been challenging for their family with Dina’s (Marla Adams) illness and other ongoing family issues. It’s been a long time since Jack lived a normal life, and at this point, he isn’t even sure what normal is any more. Ultimately, though, both Jack and Ashley realize that life is a gift, and losing Neil (Kristoff St. John) helped them see that. Jack wants to find his new routine and settle down and enjoy the time he has left, and Ashley feels the same way. These siblings are slowly getting back to a close relationship, which will end up helping them both.