Kate Hudson’s Post-Baby Bikini Body Is Out Of This World

Kate Hudson has worked hard to her get her post-baby body back in gear, and she’s seemingly accomplished her goal.

On Wednesday, Kate Hudson took to social media to share a photo of herself with a girlfriend as she rocked a sexy red bikini and showed off her impressive abs in the process.

In the sexy snapshot, Hudson is seen rocking the bikini, which shows off her ample bust and long, lean legs. However, it’s her flat tummy and rock hard abs that steal the show in the photo.

Kate has her shoulder-length, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in wavy strands that fall over her shoulder as she dons a pair of white sunglasses and gives a big smile while looking at her gal pal.

The actress holds a drink in her hand that she sips on and accessorizes with a bracelet on her wrist.

Meanwhile, Kate’s friend also holds a drink in her hand, and dons a skimpy blue and white checkered bikini to show off her toned beach body.

Kate’s pal, Sophie Lopez, accessorizes her look with a sunhat, dark sunglasses, and a dainty gold chain around her neck while smiling for the photo next to her friend.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following the birth of her third child, daughter Rani Rose, Kate Hudson decided to join WW (formerly Weight Watchers) as a way to lose some of the baby weight and get toned again.

The actress spoke out about her decision to become a spokesperson for the company back in December, revealing that it seemed like the perfect way for her to shed some extra pounds.

“It came at a perfect time for me, because at this point after having three babies it’s like sense memory. You want to start getting back into shape and to get strong again and focus on your own personal health. It’s hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself,” Hudson told People of signing on with WW.

“I don’t think it’s as much about changing anything, as it is about knowledge of the things that you love. That’s the thing that sets it apart to me from everything else. This is about understanding your wellness,” Kate continued.

Fans can see more of Kate Hudson’s post-baby body, and life with her three children, by following the actress on her Instagram account.