Kylie Jenner And New BFF Stassie Wear Matching Dresses, Get Slammed For Yet Another Photoshop Fail

Kylie and Stassi find themselves in yet another photoshop scandal.

Kylie Jenner and new BFF Stassie Karanikolaou have been called out yet again for photoshopping their Instagram posts, reports The Daily Mail. The pair, along with Kylie’s new girl gang, has been gallivanting in Turks and Caicos for the past few days. The girls’ trip is in celebration for the launch of Kylie Skin’s new summer products. On the vacay, the stunning young women have been flaunting their fit physiques in tiny bikinis on the beach.

In the billionaire’s most recent Instagram photo, the friends pose together wearing matching, figure-hugging Balenciaga dresses. The sexy, velvet dresses show off the pair’s enviable curves and long legs. Kylie opted for a magenta color, while Stassi wore a deep blue version of the dress. Some praised the social media stars for their good looks.

“Honestly I don’t even know what to say?! I can’t handle this much perfection in one photo,” wrote Kylie’s older sis, Khloe Kardashian.

Fans, however, were quick to point out Stassie’s legs looked uneven, indicating the photo had been altered.

“The photoshop is starting to get really obvious now,” commented a fan.

“I can’t be the only one who noticed the photoshop in the blonde’s leg,” another chimed in.

Stassi and Kylie are no strangers to accusations of shoddy photoshop.

Yesterday, fans noticed distortion on another photo of the pair, notes Cosmopolitan. Commenters pointed out the stripes on a pillow behind Kylie were curved, meaning she Facetuned the image to make her waist appear smaller. In the scrutinized photo, the friends also matched in breezy, light blue one-shoulder maxi dresses.

“Next time you photoshop your pictures make sure you’re not sitting in front of a pillow with stripes ;)” advised a fan.

“And the gap between her arm and knee….clearly supposed to be leaning on that knee,” responded a different commenter.

In yet another post, fans called out Kylie and Stassie for doctoring their photos. Blurred lines caused commenters to assert the friends’ hourglass figures have been enhanced through the magic of photoshop.

“Funny how their bodies look the exact same you know what that means,” noted an Instagram user.

According to The Daily Mail, some commenters even claimed the 21-year-old was a bad influence, as many of her fans are young and impressionable. The young fans, they argued, would not be able to recognize her figure is altered and therefore, not attainable.

To see more of Kylie and her gal pals, be sure to watch this upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.