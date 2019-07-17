Sylvester Stallone’s Girls Sophia, Scarlet, & Sistine Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies During Family Vacation

Movie icon Sylvester Stallone has three stunning daughters who appear to be taking Instagram by storm as they share bikini photos and stir up buzz among their millions of followers. The Stallone family has been traveling together in recent weeks and the gals have seemingly been having a fantastic time.

Sophia, Scarlett, and Sistine Stallone are all grown up now, but they are clearly quite close to one another. Recent social media posts have shown the family vacationing together on a yacht in Croatia and it looks as if the vacation is still going strong.

On Tuesday, Scarlet posted a photo to her Instagram page showing her in the ocean with her sisters Sophia and Sistine. All three Stallone daughters were wearing bikinis and floating in the gorgeous blue water. Scarlet did not tag the location for this particular photo, but it seems that they are still in Croatia.

Scarlet joked in the caption that everybody should let them be. Shortly after Stallone posted the photo, her sister Sistine quipped in a comment that Scarlet slowly drifted away after the photo was taken.

It looks like Sophia wore a pale yellow bikini, Scarlet went with a vibrant blue that almost matched the ocean, and Sistine chose a pale pink bikini. All three of Sylvester’s daughters are stunningly gorgeous and their social media followers definitely agree.

Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sylvester’s wife, and mom to the three girls, posted a similar shot to her Instagram page. She called her daughters her starfish and Sylvester commented with a simple “Amazing” along with a couple of emoji on his wife’s photo.

The Inquisitr recently shared some other photos from the Stallone sisters as they embraced this family vacation. The three don’t necessarily go overboard with risque bikini photos or provocative snaps on their respective Instagram pages like many young social media influencers do these days. However, they have built a solid following among the three of them and they exude plenty of confidence in the gorgeous snaps they do post.

All three ladies certainly generate a stir among their followers whenever they share photos like these vacation ones. Sophia, 22, Sistine, 21, and Scarlet, 17, are seemingly traveling with their parents and some extended family, including a couple of cousins, and this looks like an unbelievable trip.

According to a recent post by The Croatia Times, the Stallone family has been vacationing in the Mediterranean while cruising on a yacht named Meira. Charter World details that this luxury yacht first hit the water in 2018 and has six luxurious cabins.

It’s not clear at this point how much longer the Stallone family vacation will continue. However, fans of Scarlet, Sistine, and Sophia will surely be watching their Instagram pages and hoping for some additional gorgeous bikini snaps like these latest ones.