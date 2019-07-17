Jordyn Woods Spills Out Of White Top On Instagram

Jordyn Woods is putting all of her curves on display in her latest social media posts, and her fans absolutely love it.

On Wednesday, Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself rocking a suit and a cleavage-baring top.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen sporting a pair of high-waisted, pink slacks and a matching, oversize pink suit coat. Under the jacket, Woods wears a strapless corset top, which flaunts her ample bust and shows off plenty of skin in the process.

Jordyn has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight, sleek strands that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Woods also dons a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a shimmering highlighter. Jordyn completes her glam look with some pink blush on her cheeks and a glossy pink lip color.

Woods accessorizes with a pair of clear heels as she stands next to a statue of a cheetah, giving a sultry look into the camera.

In the background of the photo, a swimming pool can be seen, as well as lots of trees and other green foliage.

As previously reported by Page Six, Jordyn Woods’ former best friend, Kylie Jenner, has been living it up on a girls trip to Turks and Caicos over the past week, a trip that Jordyn was not invited on due to the fact that the friends had a falling out when Woods was accused of cheating with Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

“This vacation makes it kind of clear that [Kylie and Jordyn] are moving on and doing what they have to do to move on with their lives. It is what it is. The writing’s on the wall,” an insider told the outlet.

“Jordyn would love to be back on the same page with Kylie and love to have their friendship back, but she kind of has the attitude, ‘I’m a grown woman.’ She’s just worried about what she has to get done. If Kylie wants to get back, great. If not, OK,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods may not be making any more appearances with Kylie Jenner on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but fans can keep up with her life post cheating scandal by following the model on her social media accounts.